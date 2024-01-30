US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has decided how to respond to the drone attack that killed US service members in Jordan.

Biden told reporters that the United States does not need a wider war in the Middle East, echoing comments from other officials on Tuesday that the United States does not want a war with Iran, but did not elaborate on his decision, which came after consultations with top advisers.

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," the President stated.

When asked if he had decided how to respond to the attacks, Biden replied in the affirmative.

Asked if Iran was responsible, Biden added: "I do hold....them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons" to those who carried out the attacks.