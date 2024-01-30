Ten demonstrators were arrested today (Tuesday) during protests against the transfer of aid trucks to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Adv. Daniel Shimshilshvili came to the police station in Netivot to provide legal advice to the arrested on behalf of Honenu.

Shimshilshvili said, "My clients came to voice a legitimate protest against the disgrace known as humanitarian aid' to the Hamas terrorist organization while the hostages are crying out for any aid. My clients did not commit any crime and did not violate the IDF General's order. I call on the police not to be used as a tool to silence the protesters and violate the fundamental rights of protest.”

Since the morning, hundreds of protesters arrived at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings to stop the hundreds of trucks carrying aid to Gaza.

Yesterday, after police and army forces prevented dozens of protesters from blocking the Kerem Shalom crossing, 129 trucks crossed into Gaza and another 97 trucks entered through the Rafah crossing.

Earlier, the police arrested 13 protesters after they tried to block the passage of the trucks. Among those arrested were the leaders of the protest, including a number of women, some of whom are married and mothers of babies.

In addition, a reservist who came to protest against the delivery of aid was violently arrested by military police.

מעצר החייל בכרם שלום ארגון חוננו

The video shows the soldier arguing with the police and soldiers until he was arrested using extreme violence. The soldier needed medical treatment following the violent incident and was transferred this evening from the police investigation offices in Be'er Sheva to a military clinic at Prison 10.

Due to the demonstrations that prevented the entry of trucks into Gaza, the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, signed a military order to close the entire Kerem Shalom crossing area at the beginning of the week.