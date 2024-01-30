Michal Elon was wounded on October 7th, at the Zikim IDF base, while spending Simchat Torah there with her husband and eight of her children. Michal spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News on her injury, survival, and important message to the nation.

Michal described her family as “a religious couple, just bringing the spirit of the holiday [to the soldiers at the army base]. We went volunteering with eight of our children. We met with the soldiers. The evening was very calm and nice, and we sang with them.”

The morning after the sirens started; attacks and mortar shells. At one point Michal was treating a wounded soldier when she understood that something was out of the ordinary.

Michal related: “I heard very loud shooting next to me and when I turned around, I saw a soldier standing at the entrance to the room, falling into the room. He died in seconds and then after a couple of seconds, I saw another soldier standing there. I thought he came to help, but then he looked different, something in his uniform looked different, something in the way he stood. When I looked at his face, he looked into my eyes and just picked up his weapon. I understood ‘It's the terrorist,’ and he shot me. At that moment there's no time to think and you're in shock. You understand that you are in a situation you've never been in before and I just thought ‘How can I get out of here?’ ‘what do I have to do to get out of here?’ After he shot me, I made myself a tourniquet. I took off my hair cover and I did a tourniquet, and I tried going back to the place where my kids and my family were.”

Meanwhile, two soldiers confronted the terrorist, one was actually stabbed while the other was able to eliminate him. One soldier was killed trying to protect Michal, while she was treating the wounded soldier.

Michal said, “The wounded soldier was a very nice young soldier. His name is Nerya. We met him the night before. He sang songs for Simchat Torah with us, and he was shot the next morning.”

Michal ran back to her family and together with all the soldiers they hid in a sort of sheltered area, where they stayed for about four hours. The commanders had started to understand that this was an infiltration.

Michal continued, “Before the shooting, they understood that something was happening, and they went to the watchtowers to switch the trainees. There they fought like lions.”

About 50 terrorists tried to come into the Zikim base, but only four succeeded, thanks to the commanders.

Michal claimed that they were very lucky, “only four came in. One came to us, and the others were eliminated. Thank God, no one was killed. Thanks to the commanders.”

Michal described her initial feelings, “at first, I tried smiling at my kids, showing them I'm okay. My 16-year-old told me afterward that I looked pale and horrible, so it didn't look good, but I tried. Omri, my husband took all the shirts that the soldiers took off, so he could push my bleeding. And we waited. We called Magen David Adom, but they couldn't come. Our children had an interesting conversation in the sheltered area with the soldiers. They felt in danger, so the soldiers asked them what can we say, what Tehilim [Psalms] could we say? And they taught them, and they said them together because you couldn't do much there and also they said it not very loudly because we were asked to be quiet. So, they said it quietly.”

Michal continued, “The kids felt that they were doing something. They brought water, they said Tehillim and my 16-year-old came with a dress. She said after everything finishes, she would switch to this dress, but she brought the dress, and we tore it and made another tourniquet and another one for another soldier.”

Michal said that “throughout those hours there was great fear. There were three wounded soldiers in this sheltered place, and they were moaning. Some of them weren't in good condition, and we didn't know what would happen. We waited for evacuation, which came after about 4 hours.”

Michal felt relieved, “at the moment of the rescue. I remember them just saying fast ‘1, 2, 3’ we're picking her up and my kid, my 16-year-old, took me, he was one of the ones that held me to the ambulance. My husband asked if he should go with me or stay with the kids. It was a very big question because we didn't know what was happening around there, that there were hostages, but he knew he was pushing my wounds and they promised him that in about an hour, they would take the kids. So, he said ‘Okay, I will go with her’ and he came with me to the ambulance. They took us to Barzilai [hospital in Ashkelon].”

Michal is still being treated for her wounds and just like back then on Simchat Torah, when it was her family and the soldiers, now in this treatment [facility] it's also her and the soldiers.

Michal continued with a smile, “Yeah, yeah, these are my friends now and they're amazing. In rehab it's the soldiers that were wounded from October 7th, but also afterwards from the war. They kept coming. They're amazing. It's a lot of fun. They're very nice. We talk to each other. We tell our stories. We feel like we have a common situation, a common challenge.”

Israelis today are all talking about unity, about what we're trying to learn after what Israel has gone through since October 7th.

Michal concluded, “I think unity is the most important thing. We were fighting with each other, and I think that's the most important thing we have to think about. It's easy to say, it's very difficult to do. Despite the challenges, we have to think that this is the most important thing, and even if you don't agree on something, and even if you think things should be held otherwise, this is my brother, this is my nation. I have to be, even though I don't like what he says, and you can do it, it's just difficult.”