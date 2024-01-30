Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday spoke at the Bnei David Institutions in the town of Eli and addressed reports of a hostage deal.

"This is not 'another round', neither is it an exchange of blows nor is it an operation – it is total victory. Nothing less. I am committed to it. Our fighters are committed to it and the overwhelming majority of the people are committed to it. We will not compromise on anything less than total victory," Netanyahu stated regarding the war.

"I hear talk about all kinds of deals. I would like to make it clear: We will not conclude this war without achieving all of its goals. This means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel," he declared.

The Prime Minister concluded: "We will not withdraw the IDF from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen. What will happen? Total victory!"