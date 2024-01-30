The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office published a statement condemning Sunday's "Victory Conference," which called for a return to the communities that were evacuated during the Disengagement from Gush Katif and Northern Samaria.

“The UK is alarmed by the conference in Jerusalem calling for the resettlement of Gaza, and that Israeli ministers participated," the statement opens.

It adds: “The UK’s position is clear: Gaza is occupied Palestinian territory and will be part of the future Palestinian state."

The statement emphasizes: “Settlements are illegal. No Palestinian should be threatened with forcible displacement or relocation.”

The conference, which was held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on Sunday, was attended by thousands.

"Only three years ago I said for the umpteenth time, in an interview with Maariv, that we will have to re-enter Gaza. We will have to conquer Gaza again and I hope that we will not do it after we receive a blow. Unfortunately, we received a blow. A painful one. The murderers across the fence who educate their children to Nazi hatred committed a terrible massacre," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated at the conference.

"But we rise up. We are fighters. We have a nation of lions. Many of the children who were expelled from Netzarim, Neve Dekalim, Elei Sinai, Dugit, Nisanit, Bedolah, Bnei Atzmon, Gadid, Gan Or, Ganei Tal, Kfar Darom, Kfar Yam, Kerem Atzmona, Morag, Netzer Hazani, Pe’at Sadeh, Katif, Rafiah Yam, Shirat Hayam, Slav, Tel Katifa. Many of the children who were expelled from there are now returning there as fighters. We must make sure that they return there to protect the State of Israel. The Eternal Nation is not afraid of a long journey. The Eternal Nation wins! We will rise because we can, we can," he added.