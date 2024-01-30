US President Joe Biden is expected to set a new record with his campaign budget in light of the close ties in various pools between him and likely challenger Donald Trump.

The budget, approximately $250M, will be mainly focused on television and digital advertisements.

According to the New York Times, the budget will be divided, with $140M going to television and $110M to digital platforms.

The advertisements are expected to begin after the primaries, in approximately August, three months before the presidential elections.

The majority of the money will be sent to swing states where it is unsure whether they will support Biden or Trump. These are primarily Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

$35M will be dedicated to advertisements on YouTube, as well as in other streaming services.

A poll published last month shows Trump leading in swing states. In Georgia, Trump leads by 6%. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads by 2%. In Michigan and Arizona, Trump leads by 4%. In Wisconsin, Trump leads by 4%. In Nevada, Trump leads by 3%. In North Carolina, Trump leads by 9%. In all swing states, both leaders hold between 40-50% of the votes.