US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced that he will arrive in Israel on Friday morning, as part of a broader Middle East trip.

The visit will be his sixth since the war began following Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

During a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Blinken said, "I would argue that we have not seen a situation as as dangerous as the one we're facing now across the region since at least 1973. And arguably, even even before that, and that is the environment in which we're operating."

"Of course that was triggered by the horrific attacks of October 7 by Hamas, against innocent men, women and children," he added.

Earlier this month, during his previous visit to Israel, Blinken arrived in Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

During the meeting, dozens of Palestinian Arabs protested the Secretary of State nearby, chanting: "You are not welcome here."

PA security forces arrived at the scene and attempted to disperse the protesters.