תיעוד ממצלמת גו-פרו של לוחם מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 4 בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past few weeks, forces of the IDF's 4th Brigade have operated in the Khan Yunis area.

The forces eliminated terrorist operatives, conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure and located large quantities of weapons.

תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 4 בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

A machine used for the production of rockets, as well as rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory, were located and destroyed.

זיהוי מחבלים על ידי רחפן וחיסולם צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers used drones to collect real-time intelligence and carry out operations against terrorists.

In one incident, drone operators identified a terrorist cell that was moving toward the troops. The forces directed an aircraft at the terrorists and killed them.