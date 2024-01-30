Itamar Ben-Gvir
Itamar Ben-GvirYonatan Sindel/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the reports of an emerging prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The Minister posted a tweet that read only, "Irresponsible deal = dissolved government."

One such proposal, put forward at a recent summit between Israeli officials and various foreign mediators in Paris, calls for several rounds of prisoner exchanges, accompanied by lengthy ceasefires.

Another plan, promoted by the USA, involves Israel abandoning its military campaign to destroy Hamas in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Hamas has stated that a precondition for any deal will be the complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. Israel has rejected this demand outright.