חסימת מעבר ניצנה באדיבות 'צו 9'

Activists from the Tzav 9 group and family members of the hostages arrived Tuesday afternoon from around Israel to block the Nitzana Crossing between Israel and Gaza, preventing humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Since Tuesday morning, hundreds of activists have arrived at the Kerem Shalom Crossing as well, aiming to stop hundreds of trucks from carrying aid into Gaza.

"There is no logic in bringing the trucks directly to the hands of Hamas terrorists," the organization said. "We are ready to be tested in real time, together with thousands of supporters who demand that the supplies to Hamas be stopped. No aid should pass until the last of the hostages returns."

On Monday, after police and IDF forces arrived at the scene and prevented dozens of protesters from blocking the crossing, 129 aid trucks entered Gaza. Another 97 trucks entered through the Rafah Crossing.

Earlier, police arrested 13 protesters who attempted to block the trucks from entering Gaza. Among those arrested were the leaders of the protests and a number of women - some of them married and mothers of infants.

In addition, a reserve soldier arrived to join the protest was subjected to very violent arrest by military police officers.

מעצר החייל בכרם שלום ארגון חוננו

The footage shows the soldier arguing with the police officers and soldiers at the scene, until he is very violently arrested. The soldier required medical treatment due to the police officers' violence, and he was transferred to a military clinic in a prison.

Earlier this week, due to the ongoing protests, the area around the Kerem Shalom Crossing was declared to be a closed military zone.