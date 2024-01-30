Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has stated that the terror group will consider any prisoner swap that will lead to the end of the war.

Haniye added that his terror organization received the prisoner swap proposal from the Paris summit, and had not rejected it outright.

"We will review the proposal," he said.

"We are open to discuss any initiative or serious offer, on condition that it lead to a general end to the war."

On Monday, Hamas announced that a precondition for any prisoner exchange deal would be a total ceasefire and the withdrawal of IDF courses from the Gaza Strip. Israel has declared such a condition unacceptable.

The terrorist organization said in a statement that "Israel must cease its aggression and withdraw from Gaza before any exchange transaction takes place."

According to the report, as part of the deal, the remaining American and Israeli hostages will be released in phases, starting with the women and children, accompanied by phased pauses in the fighting and aid deliveries to Gaza along with the release of Palestinian Arab terrorists.