On Monday, after terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets toward central Israel, IDF troops directed IAF fighter jets to strike and destroy the launchers used to fire the rockets.

An assessment of the launcher that was struck showed that there were also mortar shells in it, ready to be launched.

In addition, IDF troops destroyed a military asset belonging to Hamas' Anti-Tank Missile Unit.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are continuing fighting in western Khan Yunis. The forces eliminated terrorists during combat and located large quantities of weapons. IDF troops also directed an aircraft, which struck and killed several terrorists in the area.

IDF troops also continue to operate against terrorists and to seize weapons in the central and northern Gaza Strip. In the Shati area, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists and located weapons in the area. In the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist cell armed with RPGs was identified approaching troops in the area. With the direction of IDF troops, a UAV targeted and killed the terrorists.