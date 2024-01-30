Yaakov Peri
Yaakov PeriPhoto by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Yaakov Peri, the former director of the ISA, told Kan that he had lied extensively about his military service.

"I lied right from the beginning," he admitted. "Over several years, I created and developed several stories. I would tell one person I had been a paratrooper, another I had been in the Armored Corps, and so on."

"I was afraid of being found out, of course, but I was more afraid of anyone discovering that I had not served in the IDF."

Peri also admitted that he had even included his fabrications in his autobiography, writing "Ben-Gurion himself interceded on my behalf. I served as a paratrooper, broke a leg, and finished my service in a different unit."