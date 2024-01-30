Yaakov Peri, the former director of the ISA, told Kan that he had lied extensively about his military service.

"I lied right from the beginning," he admitted. "Over several years, I created and developed several stories. I would tell one person I had been a paratrooper, another I had been in the Armored Corps, and so on."

"I was afraid of being found out, of course, but I was more afraid of anyone discovering that I had not served in the IDF."

Peri also admitted that he had even included his fabrications in his autobiography, writing "Ben-Gurion himself interceded on my behalf. I served as a paratrooper, broke a leg, and finished my service in a different unit."