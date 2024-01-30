תיעוד מהחרמון: השלג נערם, כ-25 ס"מ התווספו באדיבות אתר החרמון

The recent rain and storms across Israel have brought significant snowfall to Mount Hermon, as well as a rise in the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level.

The Kinneret has risen five centimeters (1.96 inches) since Monday, and now stands at 2.05 meters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity. At the same time, 25 centimeters (9.84 inches) of snow fell Monday night on Mount Hermon, bringing the snowfall for its lower slopes to over 60 centimeters and on its upper slopes to over 80 centimeters.

The site, however, remains closed to visitors. Refael Nave, CEO of the Mount Hermon Ski Resort, mourned, "In a normal winter, we would have declared the site open to skiers after the storm ended. It is a sad feeling to see the site closed."

Northern Israel has been mostly evacuated due to the ongoing fire from the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

The unusually cold and rainy weather will continue through most of the week, forecasters predict.

Tuesday will see intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Snowfall is expected on Mount Hermon, and there is a chance of local flooding, especially along the northern coastline. Harsh winds will blow and temperatures will be lower than usual for the season.

Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually spread to central Israel, and there may be snowfall on the higher peaks of the northern mountains.

Tuesday night will see intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. There is a chance of local flooding along the coastline, and there may be snowfall on the higher peaks of the northern mountains.

Wednesday will see intermittent rainfall, especially in northern Israel and along the coastline, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. On the higher mountains in northern Israel, there may be snow. In central Israel, the rain will lessen and gradually cease, but there will still be a chance of local flooding along the coastline. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, especially along the coastline. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. In southern Israel, there may be local rainfall. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain below seasonal average.