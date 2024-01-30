The startup company Neuralink, which is owned by Elon Musk, has announced that it has successfully implanted a wireless chip in a human, as part of a test approved over the last year by the FDA.

The test subject’s identity was not publicized. The directors of Neuralink hope that with the help of the chip, which is to be connected to the company's computers, they will be able to identify illnesses and complex neurological processes, which will allow doctors to start treatment early. Musk wrote on X: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Neuralink has announced that it has begun a six-year test project, in which a robot will implant 64 wires thinner than a human hair across the part of the subject's brain that controls motor function. The directors claim that the wires will allow the chip to record and broadcast brain waves wirelessly to an application that can predict how the person intends to move.

The directors hope that the implant will eventually help quadriplegics to move their limbs again by thoughts only. Musk has announced that the first product of the company will be named “Telepathy.”

In another post on X, he stated: “The first Neuralink product is called Telepathy. Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.”

“Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”