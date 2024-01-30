Palestinian Arab sources report that IDF troops eliminated three wanted terrorists who were hiding in the compound of the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin overnight Monday.

According to the reports, special forces entered the compound and eliminated the three, who were on the third floor of the building, and then left.

The three terrorists who were eliminated are Muhammad Ayman Awni Al-Ghazawi, Basil Ayman Awni Al-Ghazawi, and Muhammad Jalamna, who served as the spokesman for the military wing of Hamas in Jenin.

In addition, it was reported that IDF troops also operated overnight in Al Aroub, north of Hebron, in the eastern area of Shechem (Nablus), in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and in Tulkarm.

Overnight Sunday, Israeli forces operated in the refugee camp in Jenin to arrest wanted terrorists. Engineering tools revealed shafts in which explosives were planted in order to harm the troops.

During the operation, the troops arrested two wanted terrorists and confiscated weapons. A gun battle ensued after terrorists threw explosives and fired at the forces, who fired back.