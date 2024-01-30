New Zealand has joined the list of countries that have suspended funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, following Israeli allegations that some of its staff participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand had paused funding to UNRWA until the allegations are investigated.

"The allegations are incredibly serious. It's important they are properly understood and investigated," Luxon told reporters, according to the AFP news agency.

New Zealand will not "be making any further contributions" to UNRWA until foreign minister Winston Peters "says it's good to do so", Luxon added.

The US announced on Friday it has temporarily paused funding to UNRWA following allegations that 12 of its employees may have been involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Washington’s announcement came after UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini announced that the UN agency has launched an investigation into the employees who were allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks, adding it has severed ties with those staff members.

The US was followed by Canada, Australia, the UK, and Finland who announced the suspension of aid to UNRWA.

On Saturday, Germany, Scotland, and the Netherlands announced that they would suspend funding for UNRWA. France followed suit on Sunday and Japan made a similar announcement as well.