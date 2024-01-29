Hamas announced on Monday evening that it is rejecting the proposal of the mediating countries to release some of the hostages it is holding

The terrorist organization said in a statement that "Israel must cease its aggression and withdraw from Gaza before any exchange transaction takes place."

Earlier on Monday, NBC News, citing a source familiar with the talks, reported that negotiators from Israel, the US, Egypt, and Qatar meeting in Paris have agreed on a framework for a new hostage deal.

According to the report, as part of the deal, the remaining American and Israeli hostages will be released in phases, starting with the women and children, accompanied by phased pauses in the fighting and aid deliveries to Gaza along with the release of Palestinian Arab prisoners.

The Prime Minister's Office denied reports that Israel agreed to a hostage deal through which thousands of terrorists, some considered "with blood on their hands" would be released.

"The reports about the deal are incorrect and include conditions that are unacceptable to Israel. We will continue to total victory," the message stated.