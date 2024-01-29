129 aid trucks crossed the Kerem Shalom Crossing in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The trucks crossed after police and IDF forces prevented dozens of protesters from blocking them as they had done in the past several days.

As a result of the protests blocking the crossing, only a small number of trucks managed to enter the Gaza Strip in the past several days.

In addition to the 129 trucks that crossed the Kerem Shalom Crossing, another 97 trucks entered the Strip through the Rafah Crossing.

Earlier in the day, police arrested 13 protesters who attempted to block the passage of the trucks. Among those who were arrested were the leaders of the protest as well as several women, some of whom were mothers of babies.

In addition, police violently arrested an IDF reservist who attempted to block the crossing.

מעצר החייל חוננו

Footage of the incident shows the soldier arguing with the police and other soldiers stationed in the area until he was arrested.

The soldier required medical attention as a result of the officers' violence. He was transferred from the offices of the Military Police Investigations Department in Be'er Sheva to the infirmary at military prison 10.