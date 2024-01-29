פעילות לוחמי אוגדה 98 בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

During the fighting in Khan Yunis, combat teams from the 98th Division raided hundreds of locations with terrorist infrastructure and Hamas posts. The infrastructure included the battalion headquarters, the Hamas terrorist organization's training compounds, communication posts, the Khan Yunis Brigade's command center, a military intelligence building, a significant rocket manufacturing facility, and offices of many senior officials, including Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s office.

The combat in Khan Yunis involves simultaneous maneuvering with an integration of forces both above and below ground. So far, hundreds of tunnel shafts have been located and destroyed, some leading to significant strategic Hamas tunnels.

In addition, hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated underground, in both face-to-face combat and aerial strikes. The forces are making significant progress in dismantling the underground terrain in Khan Yunis.

Commander of the 98th Division Brg. Gen. Dan Goldfus addressed the troops inside a Hamas tunnel “We are engaged in a simultaneous maneuver - fighting both above and below ground, operating with professionalism, with cooperation between special forces, commandos, and the division's combat teams," he stated.

Brg. Gen. Goldfus added: "Hamas terrorists are fleeing. We are striking them and their infrastructure both above and below ground.”