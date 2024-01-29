Survivors of Hamas captivity, October 7th survivors, and families of those still held hostage returned to the ruins of the devastated young adults' neighborhood in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Monday. Out of 37 residents living in the "young generation" area of the kibbutz, 12 were murdered and 7 more were abducted to Gaza during the horrific attack.

Amit Soussana, released after 55 days in Hamas captivity, spoke for the first time since her release: “Each time I visit here and realize that I'm the only one from this neighborhood that has returned so far, it just breaks my heart and in some ways makes me feel so guilty that I'm here and they're not."

She recounted: "They took me on foot from the kibbutz to the Gaza Strip border. The kidnapping was very violent. I kept resisting until they eventually tied me up by my legs and arms and dragged me to the floor. It took them over an hour to drag me to the border. I was beaten up really badly, my entire face and body bruised and swollen.

"I was alone for a couple of weeks with Hamas armed soldiers guarding me the entire time. There was little food. All the guards were heavily armed and abused me and the other hostages. I was also held in a Hamas tunnel, 40 meters deep, where there was no oxygen and very little food. The tomb-like tunnel was dark and damp, and it felt as if we were buried alive. We were held in such inhumane conditions. No person should ever be subjected to such brutal and ruthless treatment."

Soussana continued: "You are not allowed to speak, not allowed to cry, and not even allowed to comfort each other when times get really bad. I was under emotional and physical terror the entire 55 days I was held in captivity. Feeling like every moment can be my last.”

Dor Steinbrecher, the brother of hostage Doron Steinbrecher, spoke in front of his sister’s apartment: “My sister was kidnapped from here, from her kibbutz, from her apartment, from the place that was supposed to be her safe place. Last Friday, Hamas published a video of Doron, which was allegedly filmed 8 days ago. In this video, you can see that Doron is alive, which gives us hope, but she looks tired, weak, and seems to have lost some weight. This makes us worry that she is barely sleeping, not getting enough food, and probably not getting the medication she has to take.

"Don't let the world forget my sister and all the other hostages who are still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Don't let the world forget the atrocities that Hamas committed on October 7th.”

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari, stated: “Emily is in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip 40 meters below ground level, imagine your daughter injured, perhaps being beaten, abused both psychologically and sexually, maybe even raped, definitely starving and with very little water or air. The released hostages are witnesses to all of these abuses.

"The women need to come home now. If they are pregnant after being raped, we are 3 months into this war, and they need abortions now. In order to reduce the trauma of such a procedure."

Mandy requested: "Please don't pity me or Emily. We are both fighters. That is why I came here today. We are both fighting for her life. I want you to join me in the fight for her life too.”

Avichai Brodutch, husband of Hagar and father of Ofr (10), Yuval (8), and Uriah (4), who were all kidnapped to Gaza and were released after 51 days, commented: “My family was kidnapped from our home. It’s been 115 days. My family was returned after 51 days. I’m on the lucky side of this equation but there are over 130 there, some of them died in captivity. I like to think most of them are still alive and could be saved.

"My daughter Ofri is 10 years old - we have pictures in our home of the hostages from Kfar Aza, every day she talks about them. She goes to the picture of Emily Damari every day, she’s waiting for her. I plead to the international community to put pressure on everyone. There’s always time for war. The hostages over there are alive and they don't have much time.”

Liran Berman, the brother of twin brothers Ziv and Gali Berman who are held hostage: “This once beautiful place is like a holocaust. This is where we grew up, we play. My brothers are 1.5km that way, 40 meters underground. My brothers are civilians who slept on a Saturday morning in their safe rooms and were abducted from their safe rooms. My community got butchered on October 7. They did nothing other than being Jewish. We need the world to help us stop this.”

Jonathan Shamriz, brother of hostage Alon Shamriz, who was mistakingly killed by IDF Forces in Gaza, told about his brother's attempted escape: “My brother was 65 days in captivity of Hamas. After 65 days he managed to rescue himself and two other friends, for 5 days he tried to reach the Israeli forces and was tragically killed by them. We need to remember that now more than 130 men and women are still there.

"There are still civilians who have been taken from their beds on Saturday morning during a Jewish holiday without doing anything wrong. Every day, every minute that goes by, women are raped in Hamas captivity. People live there in the most horrific conditions that the mind can think of."

He added: "What happened on the seventh of October was the second Jewish holocaust. We still have friends and families inside Gaza and the world needs to do whatever it takes to bring them back. They are not prisoners of war. They are civilians taken from their beds on Saturday morning.”

Spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters Liat Bell Sommer summarized: “Hunger, fear, loneliness, and sexual abuse are the daily realities of the young men and women who are held captive by Hamas. We must bring them home today. The hostages' time is over. If we don't get them out of there today, they will die tomorrow. This week we marked International Holocaust Day. As a third-generation to holocaust survivors, I'm here to say NEVER AGAIN IS NOW.”