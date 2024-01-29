מעצר החייל בכרם שלום ארגון חוננו

An IDF reservist who protested against allowing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing was arrested by military police this afternoon.

Footage of the incident shows the soldier arguing with the police and other soldiers stationed in the area until he was arrested. 13 protesters have thus far been arrested attempting to block the convoys since this morning.

מעצר החייל חוננו

Attorney Nati Rom from the Honenu legal advocacy organization visited the police station at Kerem Shalom to provide legal assistance to those arrested. Among them was the leader of the protest and several women, some of whom are married and have infant children.

Over the course of the past day, the commander of the IDF Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, signed an order declaring the entire crossing a closed military zone.

The order comes against the background of dozens of protesters, including the families of hostages, demonstrating against allowing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Sima Hasson, chair of the "Mothers March," was arrested Monday morning at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, as she blocked aid trucks from entering Gaza. She was released a few hours later.

Hasson, who led the struggle against the aid for over a month together with the Torat Halehima organization, requested before her arrest that civilians come and help the dozens who were trying to block the crossing.

“The trucks' entry is the discourse and the concept of October 6, which the elected officials are still trapped in," she said. "Come help us block the trucks - because that is the only way our hostages will return.”

A court extended the detention of five protesters arrested at the Nitzana crossing yesterday. The detainees showed police investigators a video proving that they were not present at the incident ascribed to them. Despite this, the police elected to leave them in detention.

Attorney Nati Rom stated: “This is a ridiculous attempt to manufacture a case. We are happy that the court accepted our arguments and shortened the detention of my clients to a single day as opposed to the 10 days the police requested.”