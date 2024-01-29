The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has begun making security dogs available to civilian security coordinators in Judea and Samaria.

The organization has also undertaken to provide training for the coordinators to handle the dog while carrying out their assignments.

The dogs aid in detecting and neutralizing enemies and protecting towns against intruders.

The most recently assigned dog will be stationed in Beitar Ilit. The city's civilian security coordinator will continue training to handle the dog with the Israel Dog Unit.