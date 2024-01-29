נתניהו בניחום אבלים: "אחמד נפל על הגנת הבית של כולנו" לע"מ

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the family of fallen IDF soldier Ahmad Abu Latif in Rahat today. Ahmad died in the Gaza building collapse disaster.

During the visit, the Prime Minister heard about Ahmad’s bravery and unique personality.

Tawfik, Ahmad's father, said that his son regularly hosted soldiers in their house and told them "This is your house and your birthright."

Kaeed, Ahmad's brother, told how he had believed in the unity of the nation and a shared destiny, and that the war emphasized the need for unity. He suggested memorializing his brother with the Prime Minister's prize for groundbreaking research in the field of coexistence between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the family: “There is a most interesting phenomenon in which, as I have always said, the public has extremely refined senses. Even though they did not know Ahmad, those who saw his picture or heard something about him understood immediately. It is because of this that all the nation of Israel has come to visit. All the citizens of Israel have come here, and I want to tell you - it shows something deep happening here. There is brotherhood and mutual feelings here, where we know we are fighting for all of our homes, and for which these people died. Ahmad died for all of our homes, and he both said and expressed as much while he was still alive.”

“I mourn deeply with you for this loss, along with Raiah, little Mansoura, along with the grandfather, family, and brothers. I mourn with you. I know what it means to lose a brother, and saw my parents in their grief. But the nation here is extremely united, and that is something to internalize. I think that your proposal is very interesting. I think that it should be advanced. There is an example and paragon here, and I don't say that as lip service - Ahmad was an example and a paragon. I also see the spirit and light that radiated from him. It was literally light. He was a good soul and spirit.”

“When I was visiting another battalion, one of the Bedouin officers told me: "On the way to the Gaza border, I saw a beheaded woman. That is what we are fighting against.’ That is what we are fighting against, and we are fighting together. That 'together' must be expressed now much more powerfully. There is great value in the unity of heroes like Ahmad. It affects the entire public. It penetrates the heart, together. The state is a diamond and will remain so when there is peace and no more monsters. I want to thank you, I want to thank you and the mother, who is experiencing great grief.”