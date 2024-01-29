Negotiators from Israel, the US, Egypt, and Qatar meeting in Paris have agreed on a framework for a new hostage deal, NBC News reported citing a source familiar with the talks.

According to the report, as part of the deal, the remaining American and Israeli hostages will be released in phases, starting with the women and children, accompanied by phased pauses in the fighting and aid deliveries to Gaza along with the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources told NBC News that a draft is being presented to Hamas today. , which would be a deal-breaker.

Among those to be participating in the negotiations are the Prime Minister of Qatar and the leaders of the other countries' intelligence agencies.