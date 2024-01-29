תפיסת חמישה שוהים בלתי חוקיים בעוטף ירושלים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers in the Jerusalem envelope, together with soldiers from the Military Police Corps, stopped on Monday a suspicious vehicle at the al-Checkpoint that attempted to enter Israeli territory.

Upon searching the car, the officers found five illegal infiltrators hiding in the trunk who were suspected of attempting to enter Israeli territory illegally.

The suspect who drove the vehicle, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested together with the five infiltrators, residents of Hebron, for questioning.

In a separate incident, soldiers arrested a suspect who transported and hid an illegal infiltrator in his vehicle while attempting to bring him into Israeli territory.

The suspect who drove the vehicle, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested together with the infiltrator, and taken for questioning.