המשאיות נכנסות לעזה בחסות כוחות הביטחון צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Sima Hasson, chair of the "Mothers March," was arrested Monday morning at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, as she blocked aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Though the humanitarian aid is intended for the civilians of Gaza, Hamas takes control of the trucks, preferentially distributing the aid to its own members and deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hasson, who led the struggle against the aid for over a month together with the Torat Halehima organization, requested prior to her arrest that civilians come and help the dozens who are trying to block the crossing.

"The trucks' entry is the discourse and the concept of October 6, which the elected officials are still trapped in," she said. "Come help us block the trucks - because that is the only way our hostages will return."

Torat Halehima responded, "The arrest of our dear Sima is simply shutting mouths and an attempt to prevent her from making the cries against the aid, by the soldiers' parents, heard. We call on the decision-makers to wake up and offer freedom of protest to the parents of the fighters and the families of the hostages, just like the protesters who blocked the Ayalon [highway] for several weeks [enjoyed]."