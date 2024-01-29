An attempted stabbing attack was reported near the town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.

According to the report, the terrorist, age 16, was neutralized.

Initial reports revealed that the terrorist attempted to stab soldiers at a military post between Efrat and Tekoa. Other soldiers in the area neutralized him.

No other injuries were reported.

Security forces in the area are investigating the incident.

Tekoa's security staff has temporarily closed off the town's entrance.

In a statement, the IDF said, "IDF soldiers neutralized a terrorist that attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post in the area of Tekoa."

"A short while ago, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to carry out a stabbing attack on IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post adjacent to the area of Tekoa.

"The soldiers attempted to make contact and responded with live fire toward the armed terrorist, who was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported."