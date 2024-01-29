Amit Mizrahi, an IDF soldier from Maaleh Adumim, was killed Sunday in a traffic accident.

Maaleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel confirmed Mizrachi's death.

"It is a difficult and sad morning," he said. "The city of Maaleh Adumim bows its head and shares the sorrow of the Mizrahi family following the tragic death of their son, soldier Amit Mizrahi, of blessed memory, a son of the city who was killed in a deadly traffic accident."

"We embrace and send our condolences to the parents - Hila and Shimon Mizrahi - and to Amit's siblings and the entire family.

"May his memory be blessed."