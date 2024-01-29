Akin to the inability of a leopard to change its spots, or the obliterating of the offensive smell emanating from a pig despite prettifying it with lipstick, similarly, a name change doesn't mean a thing. Shakespeare said it positively - "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet," but it is just as true for rancid leftovers.

As such, in relation to the various transformations/incarnations of the heretofore named Facebook - currently, known as Meta - the above pointed descriptors are decidedly apropos.

It was with great interest that "Oversight panel: Meta failing to catch Holocaust denial memes" (January 24, 2024) was read. Overall, it hit many high points. Most especially, this well-reasoned analysis alerted the public (even if unintentionally) that said social media behemouth is up to its years-long, thoroughly documented, exhibited sleights-of-hand - and, they are voluminous and deadly!

To this end, it is intrinsic to take a deep-dive, look-back into highlighted particulars; those which envelope the background of the aforementioned charge-sheet(s).

As the author of "BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad", it is 100% accurate to draw a straight-line nexus herein: Holocaust Denial Memes + The Enabling of Islamic Jihad = The Barbaric Holocaust On Oct. 7, 2023! Indeed, the explosive sides of the same centuries-old, incurable hatred.

As excerpted from BANNED:

While militant jihad is exploding throughout the Islamic world, westerners are increasingly subjected to gravely perilous circumstances. Americans, Israelis, and Europeans are in their direct crosshairs.

Jihadists congregate on social media, "friend" like-minded Islamists, and plot global jihad. With over 1.6 billion users worldwide, Facebook is the world's largest social media site. It has become the de facto Internet since nearly every site connects to it. With that size comes great power--the power to lift up and the power to destroy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to stifle negative stories of "migrants" and assured Muslims he would make his site a welcoming place for them. Banned explains how social media in general and Facebook in particular seems to operate with a double standard that ultimately enables militant Islamic jihad.

Politicians talk about companies being too big to fail, but is Facebook so big that it can freely operate as a government unto itself?

Inexorably, whereas Facebook and Meta are one and the same, why wouldn't the promotion of Holocaust Denial Memes be welcome, thereby, enjoying a "safe space" within its confines? Rhetorical. This is absolutely the case - all of their pithy protestations to the contrary. Same song, same dance.

Still yet, for many who are unaware of the above truths, it is imperative to illustrate bullet-proof backgrounders. This is mandatory due diligence - in order to help to facilitate in the acquiring of necessary (informational warfare) tools to fight back against the most explosive level of anti-semitism in recent memory, that is rivaling the Holocaust!

Backgrounders:

As has been said many times, knowlege IS power. And since countless people of goodwill (Jews and non-Jews alike, yes, those who can differentiate between good vs. evil) feel helpless and despondent during this generation's "war of all wars", it is the hope, as well as the prayer, that the outlined detailed truths will infuse others with the gift of strength to pay its essence forward in spades - in whatever capacity feasible.

Most inherently, this IS the moment in time to shout it all from the rooftops; exposing the lies being perpetrated via Facebook a\k\a Meta, as well as countering all others across the social media spectrum.

In furtherance to the strengthening - and in recognition of such an onerous burden - take comfort from the eternal wisdom imparted by the son of David, Judaism's wise sage, King Solomon, as written within Kohelet/Ecclesiastes, Chapter 1:

17 - And I applied my heart to know wisdom and to know madness and folly; I know that this too is a frustration.

18 - For in much wisdom is much vexation, and he who increases knowledge, increases pain.

No time to lose!

Adina Kutnicki is an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog (www.adinakutnicki.com).