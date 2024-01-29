Protesters on Sunday hurled soup at the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre in Paris, but it was protected from damage by its glass casing, CNN reported.

The environmental group Riposte Alimentaire – which roughly translates to “Food Response” – said two protesters involved with their campaign were behind the vandalism.

The Louvre later reopened the “Salle des Etats” room, which houses the Mona Lisa, after it was evacuated.

“Two activists from the environmental movement ‘Riposte Alimentaire’ sprayed pumpkin soup on the armored glass protecting the Mona Lisa, this Sunday, January 28, 2024, around 10am (4aET),” a statement from the museum said.

“The Louvre’s security staff immediately intervened,” it added, noting the museum was lodging a complaint.

Incidents similar to Sunday’s have occurred in museums in recent years. In November of 2022, Austrian climate activists threw a black sticky substance on a priceless Gustav Klimt painting at a Vienna museum.

The painting was not damaged due to being protected by a glass case.

A month earlier, climate protesters defaced a Van Gogh painting of sunflowers at London’s National Gallery by throwing cans of tomato soup at it.

According to the gallery, the painting was under glass and not damaged. The Metropolitan Police arrested two people behind the attack.

A week later, climate activists covered Monet’s “Grainstacks” painting in mashed potatoes at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany.