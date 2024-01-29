Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that current President Joe Biden was to blame for a drone attack on a US military installation in Jordan in which three US servicemembers were killed.

“This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender,” Trump said in a statement.

The former President also said that Biden had emboldened Iran by giving them money and added that, if he were President, Hamas’ October 7 attack would not have occurred, nor would the war in Ukraine have broken out.

“Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East,” said Trump.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance - Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3,” he added.

“This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief,” concluded Trump.

US officials confirmed to CNN earlier on Sunday that three US Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members injured in a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan near the border with Syria.

The attack, which took place Saturday night on the Tower 22 outpost in Jordan, marks the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the war with Hamas.

According to officials, the drone was fired by Iranian-backed "militants" and seemed to come from Syria.

"Last night, three U.S. service members were killed, and many wounded, during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," President Biden wrote on X. "Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack."

"Have no doubt: We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."