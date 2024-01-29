Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was interviewed by Al Arabiya and was asked why Israel refuses to bomb the location where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding, because he might be hiding behind Israeli civilians, but has no problem with exposing Gazan civilians to its strikes since Hamas uses them as human shields.

“Firstly, I’m glad that you now agree that the leaders of Hamas are cowards. Only a coward, the epitome of cowardice, could hide behind children, women and civilians. That is the current shameful state of this organization and for anyone who wishes to defend it,” Bennett said.

“As for your question,” he continued, “when someone shoots my family, I shoot back. That’s all there is to it. This is what you would do if someone fired upon your family and hid in a house. That home is longer a home. It becomes a terrorist base. As such, we destroy the terrorist bases threatening our people.”