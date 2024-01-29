Two anti-tank missiles were fired shortly before midnight on Sunday night towards Shomera and Sasa in northern Israel.

There were no reports of injuries or damages. The IDF retaliated with artillery fire at the sources of the shooting.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization later claimed responsibility for firing two Flak 1-type missiles towards a town and a post in northern Israel. These missiles can carry a 50 kg warhead and reach a range of 10.5 kilometers.

Earlier on Sunday evening, following sirens that sounded in the area of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets.

Throughout the day, several launches from Lebanon were identified that fell in open areas in the areas of Zar'it and Margaliot.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds, observation posts, and military sites in the areas of Marwahin, Dhayra, Ayta ash Shab, and additional areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, earlier on Sunday the IDF struck a Hezbollah operational command center and terrorist infrastructure. Furthermore, IDF tanks and artillery struck a number of targets that posed a threat in southern Lebanon.