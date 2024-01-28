Daniel Weiss, a resident of Be’eri whose parents were murdered by Hamas terrorists, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the signing of the Bereshit Treaty, about how he finds the strength to continue forward, despite the terrible tragedy that befell his family.

"We all have strengths, the question is whether we want to deny them, or flow into them. For me, pain is a drive and I use it to find healing through singing. Everyone does it in a different way. Singing has always been strong for me and was a tool of expression. My mother always sang in choirs and also when we were children before going to sleep. My father also liked music. I was the only one who took it a few steps further, but our home was very musical. Music did us good and brought us together," says Weiss.

According to Weiss, "The strongest goal is for us to be together with a very clear message, and to act in such a way that we take responsibility and do not blame anyone. Everything depends on us and if we do not act for ourselves, first of all, then no one will do it for us. Many of us feel that they were abandoned, and it doesn't matter if it's true or not. It's clear to us that something needs to undergo a fundamental change."