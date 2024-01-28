משאיות הסיוע לעזה עשהאל מרדכי ודוד רסט

Seven protesters from the Shiloh Bloc arrived independently on Sunday at the Nitzana Crossing, in order to check whether trucks were entering Gaza.

The protesters discovered that all of the trucks which had been expected to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing had been rerouted to the Nitzana Crossing.

Following this, they held a protest at the scene, and the trucks retreated.

"Dear friends, the entire parking lot was overflowing with trucks carrying flour, for the benefit of Gaza," one of the organizers of the spontaneous protest said. "The very presence of seven people, who did not make problems or do anything, already folded the dust. Friends, we have the power to win."

Another protester said, "Pay attention friends: The trucks made a u-turn, I have no idea to where. We are at the Nitzana Crossing and there are trucks here filled with merchandise, humanitarian aid to the enemy during wartime. We need to put an end to this."