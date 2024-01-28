Talks in Paris on a new outline for the release of the hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for a two-month ceasefire, have ended.

The Prime Minister's Office reported that, "A short time ago, the intelligence summit in Europe ended. The meeting was defined as a constructive meeting, but there are still significant gaps and the parties will continue to hold additional meetings this week."

Representing Israel are head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. The IDF commander for the hostages, Major General (ret.) Nitzan Alon, also participated in the meetings.

The talks for the release of the hostages held by Hamas are being mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt. The head of the CIA represented the US side and the Qatari Prime Minister and Egyptian intelligence chief were also present at the meetings.

The Israeli side demanded to exert more significant pressure on Hamas, in order to promote a constructive move that would lead to the eventual execution of a deal. The Israeli representatives also made it clear that Hamas making unreasonable demands is not good for anyone.