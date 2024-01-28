Up until three days ago, if you had asked any American music and radio fan who would top the weekend charts in the US, they would probably have said Justin Timberlake or Britney Spears.

The two well-known singers had a song called "Selfish" – new from Timberlake and from a decade ago from Spears, which were in close competition for the first place. But then, out of nowhere, came a new song that turned the tables – "Fact," by Tom McDonald and Ben Shapiro.

Ben Shapiro, a conservative media personality, is known as a supporter of Israel, for his successful books, the conservative media empire he founded, and his popular podcast. He is now starring in all US song charts with a song that comes out head-on against the "woke" culture.

Shapiro, who performs one stanza of McDonald's song, while wearing a gray hoodie with the words, "Facts don't care about your feelings," written on it in red letters, did not miss an opportunity to thank his parents for "paying for 15 years of violin lessons, so that he could be the biggest rapper in the US," and humorously winked at Trump's campaign slogan, when he declared that, "He has officially made hip-hop great again."