Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets. The incident has concluded.

Throughout Sunday, several launches from Lebanon were identified that fell in open areas in the areas of Zar'it and Margaliot.

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds, observation posts, and military sites in the areas of Marwahin, Dhayra, Ayta ash Shab, and additional areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, earlier on Sunday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah operational command center and terrorist infrastructure. Furthermore, IDF tanks and artillery struck a number of targets that posed a threat in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed that, "Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat."