תיעוד: חילוץ הפצועים תחת אש צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Paratroopers Brigade was fighting in the heart of Khan Yunis and were recorded during a raid on a terrorist infrastructure. Terrorists fired an RPG at the combat team’s armored force in the paratrooper patrol.

As a result of the shooting, a soldier from the tanks Battalion 7421, Sergeant Major (Res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman was killed and three other soldiers were wounded. The soldiers pursued the terrorists who carried out the shooting and killed nine terrorists in face-to-face combat.

During the chase, a number of combat soldiers entered the building where the terrorists were hiding, and a face-to-face battled ensued between the two sides.

תיעוד: היתקלות של סיירת צנחנים בחאן יונסצילום: דובר צה"ל

Commanding from the front, the officers of the paratrooper patrol stormed into the building under fire, eliminated the terrorist squad and rescued the trapped soldiers.

In addition to the pursuit of the terrorists, the soldiers directed Air Force aircraft and artillery forces, and attacked targets where the enemy was detected in close range to the IDF forces.