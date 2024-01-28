The former Minister of Justice and winner of the Israel Prize, Prof. Daniel Friedmann, believes that the State of Israel should treat South Africa on the issue of the release of the hostages as decided by the court in The Hague.

"It could have been worse," Friedmann summed up the Hague’s ruling in an interview with Channel 2 News, adding that "what we need to do now is to endorse the few bright spots in that ruling, and there are some there."

Prof. Friedmann referred to Hamas’ involvement in the claim and said that, "The practical problem that makes this whole trial ridiculous, since it was forbidden to have been held in the first place, is that the main guilty party is not there. Hamas is not there."

According to Prof. Friedmann, "The fact is that South Africa is acting on behalf of Hamas. Hamas itself is not there, and therefore the court cannot issue any orders against it, such as the demand to return the hostages."

According to him, the light in this verdict is the demand for the release of the hostages, "There has been some result. The court has unanimously called for the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages. Hamas of course couldn’t care less; it is not a party in this matter."

Prof. Friedmann believes that "Israel should take action on this matter. First of all, Israel must write a letter to South Africa, direct its attention to the sections that discuss the hostages, ask to hold the discussion, regarding the steps it should take in its relationship with Hamas."

He stated, "It is clear that Hamas is the hidden sender behind the lawsuit. Hamas is actually the one suing, but not doing the suing process. Hamas is just hiding. It is South Africa."