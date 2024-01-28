Uriah Loverbaum, a resident of Sde Boaz in Gush Etzion, has been suspended from reserve duty for half a year for leading a convoy of IDF vehicles displaying protest signs.

The convoy was made up of soldiers who were on their way out of Gaza and tied a sign onto their vehicles saying, "We, too, were released without victory."

The IDF announced that they had completed the investigation of the incident and decided on administrative treatment, in which the commander of the convoy was suspended from reserve duty for half a year.

Uriah leads both the "Netanyahu is good for the Arabs" advertising campaign and the "Young Settlement Headquarters."

The IDF stated that after the suspension, his continued service will be reexamined. Additionally, it was decided to issue administrative notes to three other soldiers who were involved in the incident.

“IDF soldiers expressing protests by using IDF vehicles is against orders and has no place in the IDF, either in routine or in wartime,” the IDF emphasized.