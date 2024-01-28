One individual was killed and several others were injured when two masked assailants entered a church in Istanbul, Turkey during Sunday services and opened fire on congregants.

According to Turkish officials, the attack took place at the Santa Maria Church in the city's Sariyer district at around 11:40 am.

Turkish broadcaster T24 confirmed reports that one person died after being shot in the head during the attack.

They also reported that the attackers escaped, and others in the church threw themselves on the ground to protect themselves. No other injuries have been confirmed.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X that "a large-scale investigation into the issue and efforts to catch the attackers have been initiated. We strongly condemn this vile attack."

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, stated: "We will never allow those who try to destroy our unity and peace by attacking the religious places of our city."