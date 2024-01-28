100-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert spoke to Sky News' Trevor Phillips on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and said that she feels that what happened 80 years ago can happen again.

Ebert told Phillips she "survived the worst thing in life. To survive that...I don't think a lot of people can survive that. I survived that and that was terrible."

Elbert was accompanied by her great-grandson, Dov Forman. Forman told Sky News that since the October 7th attacks his great-grandmother received has received death and rape threats.

Phillips asked Elbert if the atrocities that occurred during the Holocaust could happen again, to which she answered: "That is a very difficult question for me to answer. We see it can - because it happened. It happened to me the second time as well, luckily they did not kill me, only nearly," she says, apparently referring to those who threatened her, adding: "They behaved to me, not like to a human being, they spoke like to someone who is not a normal human being. Why should anybody speak like that to me, when I have done nothing wrong?"

Forman warns that the antisemitism that led to his great-grandmother's mother, younger sister, and younger brother being murdered in the gas chambers "did not die with the liberation of Auschwitz, it is still ever present in today's world".

He says "If we leave hatred to go unchecked that leads to gas chambers".

He adds: "Auschwitz-Birkenau did not fall from the sky and the Holocaust was not something that was created overnight. This was indoctrination over years of an ideology of hatred."