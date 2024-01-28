Protesters are claiming this morning (Sunday) that IDF forces are preventing them from reaching Kerem Shalom Crossing after they blocked it last week, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Tzav 9 movement, which organizes the demonstrations, stated that it "congratulates the decision to block, but instead of implementing it against the families of the hostages and soldiers, it should be implemented against the murderous Hamas terror organization which receives oxygen to continue fighting us from these trucks.

"Our struggle will continue with full determination, without any violence against our dear security forces. No aid will pass until the last of the hostages return."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday during a press conference mentioned the demonstrators, among whom are families of hostages and bereaved families, who blocked the Kerem Shalom crossing to prevent the passage of aid trucks, and stated: "Without minimum humanitarian aid we will not be able to complete the mission and the war's goals. According to him, "The Chief of Staff ordered to deal with the roadblocks since we need to ensure this minimum supply."

Tzav 9 responded to the Prime Minister's statement against the roadblocks: "Hundreds of supply trucks entering the Gaza Strip every day - immediate supply and air for the murderous Hamas terror organization. We understand that there is heavy pressure on the Prime Minister to open the Kerem Shalom Crossing, our job as a nation is to press for the opposite."