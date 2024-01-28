In this article, you'll discover 10 actionable methods to keep gum recession under control.

From "at-home solutions" to targeted dental care, you'll learn effective strategies to address this concern, allowing you to protect your oral health and prevent further gum recession.

infodentis infodentis

What will you learn from this article?

First, you will discover what receding gums are, why this happens, and how you can tell if your gums are receding.

Although receding gums can't grow back, there are effective methods to prevent the problem from worsening and even improve the aesthetic appearance. We will list 10 of the most efficient approaches that can be performed either by you or by your dentist or periodontist.

What is gum recession?

Gum recession is a process where the gum tissue that protects your teeth diminishes or pushes back, exposing the roots beneath.

If neglected, it can lead to serious consequences such as bone loss, tooth mobility, and eventual tooth loss.

Gum recession is a common dental problem. While gum recession can occur at any age, it is most common in people over 65.

You want to pay attention to gum recession. If you think your gums are receding, you should see your dentist as soon as possible. There are treatments that can repair the gum and prevent additional damage.

What causes your gums to recede?

Several factors can cause your gums to recede:

Periodontal diseases are most likely the leading cause of gum recession. These bacterial infections can progressively destroy the gingival tissue ( gum disease or gingivitis ) and the supporting bone and periodontal ligaments that keep your teeth in place ( advanced periodontitis ). Gum recession is a sign that usually occurs in the advanced stages of gingivitis.

Genetic predisposition to thin gum tissue. Some people are born with an inherently thin type of gingival tissue. It is worth mentioning that regardless of how well they care for their teeth, these people may be prone to gum disease.

Poor oral hygiene . In case of inadequate brushing, flossing, and rinsing with antibacterial mouthwash, plaque can build up and turn into a hard deposit called calculus or tartar.This hard substance accumulates on and between your teeth and can only be removed by professional scaling. If not removed, this can lead to gum disease and recession.

Aggressive tooth brushing can wear away the enamel on your teeth and traumatize and shred your healthy gums, resulting in gum recession.Of course, being keen on oral care is great, but remember that it doesn't take force to remove bacterial plaque.

Crooked teeth or misaligned teeth. Crooked and misaligned teeth, as well as a bad bite , can put too much pressure on the gums and bone, causing your gums to recede.

Grinding and clenching your teeth . Involuntary teeth grinding (particularly at night) can lead to various dental issues. Too much pressure on the teeth and gums from clenching or grinding can cause gums to retreat.

Trauma to gum tissue . The gums may recede when a traumatic injury has occurred on one or more teeth.

Tobacco products. Tobacco smokers are more likely to develop difficult-to-remove sticky plaque on their teeth, which can lead to gum recession. Moreover, smoking can affect oral health as well as general health.

Piercing of the lip or tongue . Piercing can irritate and tear your gingiva to the point where gum tissue wears away.

Hormonal changes. Female hormone fluctuations over a woman's lifespan, such as adolescence, pregnancy, and menopause, may make gums more sensitive and, thus, more susceptible to gum recession.

How can you tell when you have receding gums?

One of the major problems with receding gums is that the condition progresses gradually, and often, patients are unaware of how far the condition has advanced.

Gum recession can be mild, moderate, or severe, and the symptoms largely depend on the stage of the disease. It is critical to visit your dentist at the first signs of concern. The sooner gum recession is discovered and treated, the greater your chances of achieving optimal results.

Here are some common signs and symptoms depending on the stage of the condition:

Mild recession

Tooth sensitivity is usually the first sign of receding gums.Your teeth may show an increased sensitivity to heat, cold, and sweets, as well as when brushing and flossing. Sometimes, you may feel mild pain or discomfort near your gum line.Sensitivity appears because the tooth's roots get exposed. They're covered with cementum, which isn't as strong as enamel and not as protective to external stimuli.

Long teeth are another common symptom of receding gums. While they are not actually growing, receding gums will make the roots more visible, and, as a result, your teeth will appear longer.



infodentis צילום: infodentis

Moderate recession

Exposed roots. As your gums recede, your roots become increasingly exposed and sensitive to the touch. As a result, your teeth will become more vulnerable to cavities, so you must take extra care when brushing and flossing.

Swollen gums. When periodontal disease causes gum recession, the gums are generally bright red and swollen, sore or painful to the touch, and may be bleeding after brushing or flossing.

Severe recession

Loose teeth. As gum recession increases, harmful bacteria form under the gumline and around the teeth. If left untreated, the bone and supporting structures of the teeth will be successively affected, causing teeth to loosen. Ultimately, this may result in tooth loss.Besides loose teeth, all symptoms mentioned above may be present in case of severe receding gums.

How can you stop receding gums?

First, you may wonder if receding gums can grow back following treatment. Unfortunately, your gums will not naturally grow back once they have receded. However, there are treatment options that can keep the condition under control and prevent it from getting worse.

The treatment approach will largely depend on two factors:

what caused the condition

how advanced is your gum disease: mild, moderate, or severe

Here are 10 effective methods that will help you cope with receding gums:

1. Proper and regular oral health care

where: at home; when: mild gum recession and to prevent receding gums

Good oral hygiene measures are the best way to prevent gum recession and keep it under control.

Brushing. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush, and don't brush your teeth too hard or incorrectly. You may ask your dentist or hygienist how to brush your teeth properly.It is also recommended to use an antimicrobial mouthwash twice daily.

Toothpaste. Many people with gum recession experience pain or sensitivity as the tooth's roots get exposed. If this is the case, you can use a desensitizing toothpaste at home. Look for a fluoride toothpaste or active ingredients such as potassium nitrate or arginine.Desensitizing toothpaste works best when used consistently, and it can take several weeks to see the first results.

Flossing. Flossing eliminates plaques containing harmful bacteria from difficult-to-reach areas your toothbrush cannot reach. Flossing at least twice daily is an effective strategy to prevent gum recession.

2. Lifestyle changes

where: at home; when: mild gum recession and to prevent receding gums

Some lifestyle changes may help you prevent your gums from receding.

These may include:

Quit smoking and the use of tobacco products.

Inform your dentist if you notice any signs of grinding and clenching. Teeth grinding can be treated with a nightguard (you should wear it at night while you sleep) and several other options.

Be careful with piercing your lips or tongue.

Eat a balanced and healthy diet.

Monitor changes that occur in your mouth.

3. Natural remedies

where: at home; when: mild recession

There are natural remedies that may help calm the symptoms and prevent the recession from getting worse. Although these are not a substitute for a dentist appointment, they can work, especially if it's a mild case.

Oil Pulling is a popular practice of using natural oils to remove plaque and other food particles from the mouth. Furthermore, it is a natural treatment for receding gums and gingivitis.You'll need sesame oil or high-quality coconut oil. Swish a teaspoon of oil in your mouth while pulling the oil between your teeth. You should do this for 20 minutes before spitting it out. Brush your teeth last.

Saltwater is an antibacterial rinse and can kill bacteria that cause receding gums. Saltwater can also help to relieve sore and swollen gums.One teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water makes a saltwater rinse. Rinse your mouth for 30 seconds with this solution and spit it out; do not ingest it. Repeat this 2 or 3 times per day to repair receding gums naturally.

Other remedies that may help reverse receding gums naturally or at least stop them from getting worse may include green tea, lemon, turmeric gel, or hydrogen peroxide.

4. Orthodontic treatment

where: at the dental practice; when: if your gums recede because of crooked teeth or misaligned bite

Gum recession can occur if a tooth is crooked, tipped, or rotated. Braces may be an option in these situations. Once the tooth is appropriately positioned, the gum margin may gradually correct itself.

5. Deep cleaning

where: at the dental practice; when: mild recession

Deep cleaning is generally indicated when gum recession is caused by periodontal disease.

During the procedure - also called tooth scaling and root planing - plaque and tartar built up on the teeth and root surfaces below the gum line are carefully removed. Typically, the dentist will use ultrasonic scalers, which provide deep cleaning above and below the gum line.

The exposed root areas are then smoothed, making it more difficult for bacteria to attach themselves.

If your gum disease is advanced, your periodontist may occasionally suggest placing an antibiotic directly under your gums to help treat the disease.

6. Dental bonding

where: at the dental practice; when: mild to moderate gum recession

In some cases, your dentist may be able to hide the area of recession with tooth-colored composite resin. The procedure hides the exposed tooth root and makes it less apparent.

Bonding may also help reduce your tooth sensitivity.

7. Open flap scaling and root planing

where: at the dental practice; when: moderate gum recession

Gum surgery offers the most predictable and long-lasting treatment option for gum recession. Typically, a periodontist (or gum specialist) performs these minor surgical procedures.

Open flap scaling and root planing, or flap surgery, is a deep tissue cleaning of the gums.

First, the practitioner will fold back the affected gum tissue for better access. He will then clean all the harmful bacteria underneath the gums and smooth the roots.

Finally, the gum is tightly reattached, fitting closer to your teeth.

8. Bone Regeneration

where: at the dental practice; when: severe gum recession

If a significant part of the bone that supports your teeth has been damaged, surgery to restore the lost bone and tissue is indicated.

Similar to flap surgery, your periodontist will open a flap in the affected area and clean above and below the gum to remove bacteria and plaque. A regenerative substance, such as a membrane, graft tissue, or tissue-stimulating protein, will then be used to assist your body in growing bone and tissue in that location naturally. The gum is then firmly reattached over the tooth's root.

9. Gum grafts

where: at the dental practice; when: severe gum recession

If a significant part of your gingival tissue has been lost, your dentist or periodontist may recommend gum graft surgery, also known as soft tissue graft.

During the procedure, a gum graft is used to replace your missing gum tissue. The graft is generally taken from the roof of your mouth, but if you have enough gum tissue surrounding the affected teeth, the surgeon can graft gum from near the tooth and not remove tissue from the palate.

gum graft gum graft

Once the gum graft is properly positioned, your periodontist will stitch it into place. The operation aims to cover the exposed roots of your teeth to protect them and improve the overall appearance.

10. LANAP Surgery

where: at the dental practice; when: moderate and severe gum recession

LANAP is a laser treatment that promotes natural tissue regeneration. It's a painless technique that's also highly effective. Your dentist will treat the receding gums with a laser during the operation.

The short healing time is one of the biggest reasons for getting LANAP. You'll see the outcomes of the operation faster because it does not involve cutting your gums or placing stitches anywhere.

Conclusions

Although gum recession can't be cured, it can be successfully managed with proper treatment and care. The best way to stop receding gums is to take good care of your mouth. Be sure to inform your dentist if you notice any signs of receding gums. Your dentist may want to see you more frequently if you have gum recession. Natural remedies and lifestyle changes may work well in mild recessions, while gum surgery is generally indicated when the condition is more advanced.

Author Bio

George Ghidrai, MD, is a General Dental Practitioner with over 20 years of experience. As a dental practitioner, Dr. Ghidrai has been actively treating patients at three dental clinics over the past 20 years.

Dr. Ghidrai's primary areas of expertise include cosmetic dentistry, tooth restoration, and prosthetic dentistry. In addition to being involved in direct patient care, he has also devoted much of his time to patient education. In 2013, he created Infodentis.com, a website that provides patients with extensive information on various dental procedures and mouth conditions.