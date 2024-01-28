Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 17th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza. Last week saw the deadliest day since the ground offensive began with 24 IDF soldiers killed, 21 of which were a result of the tragic building collapse.

Since the war began on October 7th 557 IDF soldiers have fallen in the line of duty, 220 of them fell after the the ground offensive began.

Live Updates:

Sunday, 7:33 a.m.: Sirens sounded in the Gaza envelope.

Saturday, 6:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Saturday morning, as well as in communities near the Gaza border.

On Friday night, the IDF reported, "IDF: A short while ago, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward Israel. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire."

On Saturday evening, the IDF confirmed that "numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel."

"Following sirens that sounded earlier today in northern Israel regarding infiltration by a hostile aircraft, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target in Lebanese territory suspected to be approaching Israeli territory.

"IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin. Additional terror infrastructure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab."