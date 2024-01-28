The British-linked Marlin Luanda oil tanker is sailing toward a safe harbor after extinguishing a fire caused by a missile attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the vessel’s operator, Trafigura, said Saturday, according to CNN.

All crew members on board are safe, the company said.

The vessel on Friday became the latest commercial vessel to be struck by a Houthi missile as it crossed through the Gulf of Aden after passing through the Red Sea.

Trafigura highlighted the “exceptional dedication and bravery” of the crew and thanked Navy vessels from India, France and the United States for their assistance in extinguishing the flames.

The Marlin Luanda had been carrying a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture when it was hit by the missile, according to US Central Command. The strike sparked a fire that took a day to extinguish.

The ship's crew consists of one Bangladeshi member and twenty-two Indian crew members, according to the US military officials.

The attack on the vessel is the latest in a series of recent attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have upped their attacks since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier this month, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons.

This past week, they struck Houthi targets again, this time hitting eight targets. Britain later said that 24 countries took part in the strikes, including the United States, Germany and Australia.