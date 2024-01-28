Tali Golergant, an Israeli-born singer, will represent Luxembourg at the Eurovision 2024 Song Contest, which will be held in Malmö, Sweden in May.

Golergant was chosen to represent Luxembourg at the contest through the Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 which was held on Saturday night. The song she will perform is titled “Fighter”.

The 23-year-old Golergant was born in Jerusalem and left Israel with her family as a child. She currently resides in New York, where she works as a vocal coach and music teacher.

Meanwhile, singer Anne-Marie David, who represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and won with the song “Tu te reconnaîtras”, took the stage at Luxembourg Song Contest on Saturday night, donning the yellow pin calling for the release of the hostages being held by Hamas.