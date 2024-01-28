A police officer was documented on Saturday night kicking a woman at a demonstration in Jerusalem after she was detained.

The Israel Police claimed that the protester attacked a police officer during the demonstration for the release of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, which took place in Paris Square in the city.

The Israel Police said in response, "The police acted this evening in Jerusalem to allow the protesters to express their protest. At the end of the demonstration in the Paris Square area, several dozen protesters disobeyed the instructions of the police, blocked the intersection and refused to obey instructions as they disrupted the order. At one point a woman who disturbed order and who was pushed back, attacked police officers and spat at them while being removed from the scene."